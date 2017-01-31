Taylor caught 16 of 27 targets for 209 yards and two scores in 2016.

The former undrafted free agent got his first taste of playing time in 2016 and was easily the Broncos' most intriguing wide receiver not named Emmanuel Sanders or Demaryius Thomas. Taylor's 6-foot-5 frame makes him an obvious threat in the red zone, but the Rice product also exhibited excellent body control and some impressive agility in the open field during his limited snaps. Look for him to take another step in 2017 in a Denver offense starving for receiving depth.