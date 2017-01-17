Broncos' Justin Forsett: Considering retirement
Forsett will consider retirement in the offseason, Mile High Sports reports.
Forsett spent the 2016 campaign with three different organizations, beginning with the Ravens, then the Lions and finally the Broncos. While his age is becoming a red-flag, Forsett still looked to have something left in Denver and could make for a quality veteran addition to a team lacking depth at running back, should he choose to return for a 10th season.
