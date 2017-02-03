Broncos' Justin Forsett: Retirement decision nearing

Forsett will make a decision within the next month or so on whether he'll resume his playing career, The Denver Post reports.

Forsett played for the Broncos, Lions and Ravens last season, bouncing around the league as a veteran running back capable of providing depth for teams in need. After joining Denver in December, Forsett went on to start three of the four games he played for the Broncos, finishing with 155 yards and a touchdown on 43 rushing attempts. However, at 31 years old and without a contract for next season, it remains to be seen whether Forsett will try to find a landing spot ahead of the 2017 campaign or decide to call time on his career after nine seasons.