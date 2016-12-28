Broncos' Justin Forsett: Scores Christmas touchdown

Forsett rushed for 11 yards and a touchdown on five carries in Sunday's loss to Kansas City.

Denver was forced to abandon the run after falling behind early. It wouldn't be a surprise if Forsett's first score of the season winds up being his last as head coach Gary Kubiak has emphasized his desire to take a long look at 2017 during Sunday's season finale. Rookie Devontae Booker, who finally flashed the potential that made him a fourth-round pick in Sunday's loss, is almost certain to get the bulk of the looks with the veteran already a known commodity.