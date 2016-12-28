Thomas rushed for 19 yards on three carries in Sunday's loss to Kansas City.

The three touches were a season-high for Thompson. The former undrafted free agent never got many looks at fullback after rookie Andy Janovich went on injured reserve nor has he gotten many opportunities at running back. Though Sunday should be all about preparing for 2017, it'd be a surprise if Thompson got much usage as Denver will almost surely want to get a long last look at rookie Devontae Booker.