Bibbs rushed for 129 yards on 29 carries and added two catches for 75 yards and a score during the 2016 season.

Bibbs enters the 2017 offseason as an exclusive rights free agent, but it'd be a surprise if Denver didn't bring him back. The former undrafted free agent out of Colorado State got his first taste of extended action in 2016, flashing big-play ability down the stretch - including a 69-yard touchdown off of a screen in Week 9 against Oakland. That big-play ability had him on the precipice of taking the starting job from 2016 fourth-round pick Devontae Booker had Bibbs not suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Expect Bibbs and Booker to duke it out during training camp for the right to be C.J. Anderson's primary backup in 2017.