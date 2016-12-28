Webster (concussion) has been placed on IR, Cameron Wolfe of The Denver Post reports.

Webster suffered a concussion in Week 16, which immediately made him a longshot to play in Week 17. The team determined he wouldn't be able to give it a go and decided to shut him down to open up a roster spot. Webster had eight tackles and a pass defensed in 15 games played this season.

