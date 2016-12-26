Webster won't return to Sunday's game at Kansas City due to a concussion, Cameron Wolfe of the Denver Post reports.

Recipient of a blindside hit on a kickoff return in the second quarter, Webster remained on the turf for some time with a backboard waiting to place him on the cart. While he was able to gather his wits and ride in the passenger seat of the cart, the special-teams ace has now entered the concussion protocol, potentially hindering his odds of making another appearance this season.

