Broncos' Matthew Paradis: Medically cleared from hip injury
Paradis is medically cleared from hip surgery, NFL.com's Max Meyer reports.
Paradis underwent surgery on each of his hips this offseason and wasn't expected to return until August. However, he now should be able to participate in most on-field drills once training camp opens July 27th.
