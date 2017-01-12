Paradis underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right hip Tuesday, Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post reports.

Paradis' operation earlier this week precedes a second surgery on his left hip in approximately three weeks. His doctor believes, "Matt will come back as a much better athlete -- more agile, more explosive -- and really be able to utilize his hips going forward." Paradis is set for a lengthy road to recovery, but he's slate to be at full health by the start of the 2017 regular season.