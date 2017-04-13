Starting wideout Demaryius Thomas noted that Lynch appears more confident as the signal-caller's second season as a pro approaches, Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan reports.

In the same press conference, Thomas said that Lynch is smiling more around the Broncos' facility, no longer burdened with the pressures of being a rookie. This is the second time Thomas has taken Lynch under his wing, as he was seen on the sidelines talking to the QB after the then-rookie didn't get to play in the Broncos' 2016 season finale against Oakland - saying afterwards that the team believed in him. Thomas, as he has to, will be diplomatic when asked about his quarterbacks this summer, and he praised last year's starter, Trevor Siemian in the same press conference. Any faith he shows in Lynch, however, could aid in helping Lynch become more of a leader -- something head coach Vance Joseph has said that he needs to show if he is to take the reins in Denver.