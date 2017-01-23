Lynch is preparing for a new system under new offensive coordinator Mike McCoy and quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave, The Denver Post reports.

McCoy's hire, and new head coach Vance Joseph's emphasis on the offense fitting the players, should be welcome news for Lynch, who seldom seemed comfortable in Gary Kubiak's offense that was predicated on being under center and relying on play action. McCoy, of course, has adapted to fit the skill sets of Jake Delhomme, Kyle Orton, Tim Tebow, Peyton Manning, and Philip Rivers during his career, so it would be fair to assume that he'll be willing to open it up a little more and incorporate some of what Lynch did at Memphis just as he took from Florida's playbook when playing Tebow. There will be a push for the more physically gifted Lynch to win the job over Trevor Siemian this offseason, and a key determining factor will be how Lynch adjusts to learning a new offense. Look for Musgrave, who played under Kubiak during the latter's first stint in Denver, to serve as a translator between the two systems.