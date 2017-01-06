Lynch completed 59 percent of his passes for 497 yards, two touchdowns and a pick in a little over two and a half games of work. He added 25 yards on 11 carries.

Lynch was expected to see about a half of action in Denver's season finale against Oakland. The flow of the game, according to former head coach Gary Kubiak, dictated that Trevor Siemian stuck in there, however. Lynch came into Denver with many believing that he'd need a red-shirt year or two before being able to compete. After an impressive debut in the second half of Week 4's win over Tampa Bay, Lynch proved that to be a case - often appearing lost in progressively less effective starts against Atlanta and Jacksonville. Lynch flashed a big arm and impressive mobility for a player his size at points during the season, but also looked out of sync with receivers and flustered by rushers. The front office will certainly be looking for strides from Lynch in 2017 and general manager John Elway has indicated that the plan is to have Siemian and Lynch duke it out this off season. As will be the case for many Broncos, Lynch's value will be tied to the incoming coaching staff. Kubiak was known for preferring an under-center offense that suited his one-cut run blocking scheme. It will be interesting to see whether Lynch's next offensive coordinator opens up the playbook a bit, incorporating more shotgun spread concepts and boot-action looks that made him a top pick.