Head coach Gary Kubiak is considering playing Lynch in the Broncos' Week 17 matchup against Oakland, 9NEWS reports.

Starting QB Trevor Siemian -- while certainly not as big a problem as the Broncos' woeful offensive line -- has run hot, cold, and mostly lukewarm all season. For his part, Lynch has yet to deliver on his first-round promise or even the solid outing he had against Tampa Bay in Week 4, posting a 79.2 rating through 10 quarters of action. Giving the 2016 first-round pick a hard look in Week 17 makes a ton of sense, however. The offseason will almost certainly be full of Tony Romo and Tyrod Taylor rumors as the Broncos seek to build an offense half as good as their formidable defense. Seeing how close Lynch is to being the answer against a playoff-bound Raiders squad still competing for a division crown should serve as a measuring stick for how Denver picks up the pieces.