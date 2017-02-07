Head coach Vance Joseph is committed to a quarterback competition between Lynch and Trevor Siemian (shoulder) in the offseason, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Pressed into duty on three occasions as a rookie, Lynch didn't express comfort in an offense in which he was under center more often than not. Unsurprisingly, he completed just 49 of 83 passes (59 percent) for 497 yards and two touchdowns versus one interception. A product of the spread offense as a collegian at Memphis, Lynch could thrive under new offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, who has propped up the likes of Tim Tebow, Peyton Manning, and Philip Rivers in his last three stops. Meanwhile, Lynch will be working against the more traditional and risk-averse Siemian as the offseason unfolds.