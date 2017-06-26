Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Strong finish to spring sessions
Lynch made a strong push for the Broncos' starting quarterback job during the last week of OTAs and weeklong mandatory minicamp, Mike Klis of KUSA-TV 9 News reports.
Lynch is said to have underwhelmed early on during Denver's offseason program, but the second-year signal caller found his form over the final two weeks, playing more instinctively in a live setting. In doing so, he closed the gap on incumbent Trevor Siemian, who was the Broncos' starter for the majority of last season. New coach Vance Joseph has stated that Lynch and Siemian will compete for the No. 1 job during training camp and the preseason, so Lynch's noticeable improvement later in OTAs and during minicamp gives him momentum heading into the summer. Still, he'll need to maintain that level to oust Siemian for the starting gig this time around.
