Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Wows top receiver
Demaryius Thomas says that Lynch turned heads as minicamp came to a close, Mike Klis of KUSA-TV 9 News reports.
Thomas' words carry significant weight and echo what the media, coaching staff and Lynch himself have said about the second-year quarterback's progress. The Broncos' quarterback competition has always been about Siemian's experience versus Lynch's superior athletic traits. The more comfortable Lynch gets in Denver's new offense, the better chance he has to win the job. One of the peculiar myths being used in Siemian's favor is that, given his affability and moxie, the Broncos players would have trouble rallying around the less experienced Lynch. If Thomas, an offensive team captain, is so willing to throw support behind Lynch, consider that myth busted.
More News
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Strong finish to spring sessions•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Competing for starting role•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Appears more confident entering 2017•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Even odds at earning starting job•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Benefits from Romo retirement•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Receives support from Elway•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Ranking the Lions in Fantasy
Fantasy owners are overlooking Matthew Stafford just as they did with Matt Ryan in 2016, Heath...
-
Ranking the Eagles in Fantasy
Carson Wentz has a much-improved set of weapons in the passing game. Can he elevate his game...
-
Ranking the Packers in Fantasy
We all know how great Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson are, but what should we make of the Packers'...
-
Forgetting Brandon Marshall?
Dave Richard crunches the numbers on Brandon Marshall's personal stats and tendencies in the...
-
Ranking the Cowboys in Fantasy
The Cowboys have one of the best running backs in football, an elite receiver and a good young...
-
Ranking the Broncos in Fantasy
The Denver Broncos have questions at both quarterback and running back heading into 2017, but...