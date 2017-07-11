Demaryius Thomas says that Lynch turned heads as minicamp came to a close, Mike Klis of KUSA-TV 9 News reports.

Thomas' words carry significant weight and echo what the media, coaching staff and Lynch himself have said about the second-year quarterback's progress. The Broncos' quarterback competition has always been about Siemian's experience versus Lynch's superior athletic traits. The more comfortable Lynch gets in Denver's new offense, the better chance he has to win the job. One of the peculiar myths being used in Siemian's favor is that, given his affability and moxie, the Broncos players would have trouble rallying around the less experienced Lynch. If Thomas, an offensive team captain, is so willing to throw support behind Lynch, consider that myth busted.