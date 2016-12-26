Siemian was awry on Sunday night, completing 17 of 43 passes for 183 yards and one interception during the Broncos' 33-10 loss in Kansas City.

After the Broncos received the opening kickoff, Siemian was asked to drop back four times, and while he notched a third-down conversion, their initial drive fizzled after just six plays. The Chiefs responded with a trio of quick-strike touchdowns by the end of the first quarter, leading to a 21-7 deficit and forcing the second-year QB to the air on most snaps thereafter. Among 13 Denver possessions, seven ended with punts, but the final three included two lost fumbles and Siemian's interception on the very last snap of the game. With the defeat, the Broncos have been eliminated from playoff consideration, but he'll attempt to rebound next Sunday against a Raiders defense that has yielded 270.7 passing yards per contest to opposing signal-callers this season.