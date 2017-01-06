Siemian completed his first season as a starter having completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 3,401 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also added 57 yards on the ground on 28 attempts.

It was a very up and down campaign for Siemian, who was on Denver's roster all of last season but didn't attempt a pass. In some ways, the stats paint too flattering of a picture as - Week 3's win over Cincinnati and Week 13's loss to Kansas City removed- Siemian's touchdown:interception ration falls to 11:10 and his yards per attempt drops from 7.0 to 6.5. He also benefited from many dropped interceptions. On the flip side, the first-year player stood strong under a near-constant rush and had the defending champs in the playoff picture for much of the season. There is little doubt that management will be looking for 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch to give Siemian a run for his money in training camp. Siemian, who has credited former head coach Gary Kubiak for drafting him when others wouldn't, will has his future tied to the incoming staff. A key development will be whether quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp, who personally visited Siemian and worked him out before the draft, is retained. Knapp worked with lead candidate Vance Joseph under Kubiak in Houston and also runs a similar West-Coast system as another top candidate, Kyle Shanahan.