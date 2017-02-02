Broncos' Trevor Siemian: Progressing well after shoulder surgery
Siemian (shoulder) is progressing well after shoulder surgery, 9News Denver reports.
Siemian is roughly four weeks removed from minor surgery to his left, non-throwing shoulder and is currently sporting an arm sling to aid his recovery. However, he appears to have avoided any and all setbacks thus far into his rehabilitation and should be out of the sling in a little over two weeks.
