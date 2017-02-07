Head coach Vance Joseph is committed to a quarterback competition between Siemian (shoulder) and Paxton Lynch in the offseason, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

During a press conference Tuesday, Joseph called the upcoming QB battle "my vision going forward" with Siemian and Lynch. After earning the starting gig in the preseason, Siemian took advantage of the weapons afforded him through his first four games, completing 67.3 percent of his passes for 824 yards and six touchdowns versus three interceptions. However, in the latter contest, he suffered an injury to his left non-throwing shoulder, starting a downward spiral of sorts. Missing another game along the way due to a left foot sprain, he ended the campaign with 3,401 yards on 59 percent passing to go with an 18:10 TD:INT ratio. As the Broncos gear up for the 2017 season, both Siemian and Lynch will be vying to land the top signal-caller gig under the watchful eyes of new offensive coordinator Mike McCoy and quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave.