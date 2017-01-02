Siemian completed 17 of 27 passes for 206 yards, two touchdowns and a pick in Sunday's win over Oakland.

Entering Sunday's game, Siemian was to split reps with rookie first-round pick Paxton Lynch. Head coach Gary Kubiak said after the game, however, that he decided to roll the dice with Siemian for the entire game and he responded with a decidedly better effort than his Christmas-night disaster in Kansas City. The game was essentially an audition for Siemian, who was drafted last season after Kubiak and quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp took an interest in him during the draft process. With Kubiak reportedly set to retire, it will be interesting to see what the next staff will do when the steady Siemian and decidedly more physically gifted Lynch battle it out in training camp.