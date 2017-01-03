Siemian will undergo minor surgery on his left shoulder this week, Mike Klis of 9News.com reports.

Siemian should have no problem being ready for offseason workouts in April and May. The Broncos' quarterback said of the procedure, "It's optional surgery. It really only bothers me when I work out but I figure I'm going to have to keep working out for a while so I'm getting it fixed." The injury stems from Week 4, when he suffered a third-degree separation in his left shoulder against the Buccaneers. It caused him to miss the next game but he was then back playing through the injury the week after. Look for more updates on his status to come throughout the offseason, as he tries to hold down the starting job for 2017.