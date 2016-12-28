Though Siemian will start Sunday's season finale against the Raiders, fellow QB Paxton Lynch is also in line to play in the contest, 9NEWS.com reports.

The 8-7 Broncos are eliminated from playoff contention, setting the stage for the team to get one last look at both signal-callers before heading into the offseason. With an uncertain amount of work on tap Sunday, Siemian is a risky roll in Week 17, even in the deepest of fantasy formats.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola