Though Siemian will start Sunday's season finale against the Raiders, fellow QB Paxton Lynch is also in line to play in the contest, 9NEWS.com reports.

The 8-7 Broncos are eliminated from playoff contention, setting the stage for the team to get one last look at both signal-callers before heading into the offseason. With an uncertain amount of work on tap Sunday, Siemian is a risky roll in Week 17, even in the deepest of fantasy formats.