Broncos' Virgil Green: Set to play Sunday
Green (concussion) does not carry a Week 17 injury designation after practicing fully Friday.
With A.J. Derby ruled out this week, Jeff Heuerman and Green are in line to head the team's TE corps Sunday, though neither are high-percentage fantasy play in Week 17.
