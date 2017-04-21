Brooks has filed retirement papers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

A seventh-round selection last year, Brooks was released by the Seahawks prior to Week 1, and then joined the Broncos' practice squad in mid-December. He signed a futures contract with Denver after the season, but the Clemson grad ultimately decided against trying to scrape out a career in the NFL.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories