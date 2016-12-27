Browns' Alvin Bailey: Two-game suspension complete
Bailey's suspension was lifted by the office of commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday.
In mid-December, Bailey received a two-game ban for a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy. The guard will serve as O-line depth for Sunday's regular season finale in Pittsburgh.
