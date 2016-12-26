Browns' Andrew Hawkins: One catch in Week 16
Hawkins secured one of two targets for 21 yards during Saturday's win over the Chargers.
Hawkins hasn't seen many throws his way during the 2016 campaign, and the same could be said for Saturday. He was targeted just twice, bringing his season total to 49. He has very little fantasy value going forward, especially if he remains with the Browns, as rookies Rashard Higgins and Ricardo Louis figure to battle for the team's No. 3 receiver in 2017.
