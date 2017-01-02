Browns' Andrew Hawkins: Season-high five catches Sunday
Hawkins snagged all five of his targets for nine yards during Sunday's season finale versus the Steelers.
Hawkins' last catch of the season went for a loss of 14 yards, so his nine yards on five catches is a bit misleading. Overall for the season, though, it was a quiet year for the 30-year-old veteran. He found the end zone twice but hauled in just 33 catches for 324 yards. Hawkins is under contract until 2018, but the Browns may cut him loose and turn to their plethora of young receivers.
