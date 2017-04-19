Browns executive vice president Sashi Brown said he looks forward to Osweiler competing for the starting job, NFL.com's Conor Orr reports.

Previous reports suggested Osweiler likely would be released or traded, but it now seems the Browns may consider keeping him around, if for no reason other than his contract. Cleveland accepted the cumbersome contract in exchange for draft compensation from Houston, taking on Osweiler's fully-guaranteed $16 million salary for 2017. In addition to making it difficult to work out a second trade, the guaranteed salary leaves Cleveland with no real incentive to release the 26-year-old quarterback at this juncture. Osweiler likely will stick with his new team at least through the upcoming draft, at which point the Browns figure to acquire a rookie quarterback -- possibly as soon as the opening round. The franchise hopes to have either a rookie or 2016 third-rounder Cody Kessler under center in Week 1, yet it isn't out of the question Osweiler could at least nominally be part of the competition for the No. 1 job. Of course, the Browns would already be committing two roster spots to Kessler and a rookie, which would likely leave the team to decide between Osweiler and Kevin Hogan for one job. It's still possible the Browns end up paying Osweiler $16 million (or close to it) without ever having him on the roster for a regular-season game. His presence at voluntary offseason workouts suggests he's accepting of the unusual situation and his uncertain future with the team.