Browns' Brock Osweiler: Could compete for starting spot
Browns executive vice president Sashi Brown said he looks forward to Osweiler competing for the starting job, NFL.com's Conor Orr reports.
Previous reports suggested Osweiler likely would be released or traded, but it now seems the Browns may consider keeping him around, if for no reason other than his contract. Cleveland accepted the cumbersome contract in exchange for draft compensation from Houston, taking on Osweiler's fully-guaranteed $16 million salary for 2017. In addition to making it difficult to work out a second trade, the guaranteed salary leaves Cleveland with no real incentive to release the 26-year-old quarterback at this juncture. Osweiler likely will stick with his new team at least through the upcoming draft, at which point the Browns figure to acquire a rookie quarterback -- possibly as soon as the opening round. The franchise hopes to have either a rookie or 2016 third-rounder Cody Kessler under center in Week 1, yet it isn't out of the question Osweiler could at least nominally be part of the competition for the No. 1 job. Of course, the Browns would already be committing two roster spots to Kessler and a rookie, which would likely leave the team to decide between Osweiler and Kevin Hogan for one job. It's still possible the Browns end up paying Osweiler $16 million (or close to it) without ever having him on the roster for a regular-season game. His presence at voluntary offseason workouts suggests he's accepting of the unusual situation and his uncertain future with the team.
More News
-
Browns' Brock Osweiler: Shows up for voluntary workouts•
-
Browns' Brock Osweiler: Another move likely this offseason•
-
Browns' Brock Osweiler: Could stay with Browns•
-
Browns' Brock Osweiler: Could be on the move again•
-
Browns' Brock Osweiler: Heading to Cleveland in contract dump•
-
Texans' Brock Osweiler: Picked off three times in divisional-round loss•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Patriots surprise with Gillislee deal
The Bills can still match New England's offer and keep Mike Gillislee, but if he goes to the...
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...
-
Fitzgerald sees loaded Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer put off retirement to play in 2017, and John Brown and J.J....
-
Panthers could be tough to trust
The Panthers have some high-profile Fantasy options in Cam Newton, Jonathan Stewart and Kelvin...