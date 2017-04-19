Osweiler was present Monday for the start of voluntary workouts, Scott Petrak of The Elryria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

The Browns are expected to trade or release Osweiler at some point this offseason, but the team may want to keep him around until after the draft, just in case it doesn't secure a quarterback within the first few rounds. Such a scenario doesn't seem likely, but if for some reason the Browns don't draft one of their preferred signal-callers, it's possible Osweiler could be kept around to compete with second-year players Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan. Cleveland received draft compensation in exchange for taking Osweiler and his hefty contract off of Houston's books. His $16 million base salary for 2017 is fully guaranteed, but the rest of his contract can be voided without any penalty.