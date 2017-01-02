Browns' Cameron Erving: Injures knee in season finale
Erving injured his left knee during Sunday's season finale against the Steelers, ESPN's Tony Grossi reports.
The extent of Erving's injury isn't clear. Barring some sort of serious development, he should be good to go for the start of the 2017 regular season.
