Erving will transition to playing right tackle this season, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports. "I play football," Erving said. "At the end of the day, I'm professional and I have to roll with the punches wherever they may fall. I'm in a good position now and that's all I can think about."

Erving will switch to his third position in as many seasons with the Browns, as the team looks to fill its right tackle slot -- the only line position not revamped this season in free agency. He'll be competing with Shon Coleman for reps throughout training camp. Erving has had stints at all five line positions for the Browns during his career but played at center for almost the entirety of the 2016 season.