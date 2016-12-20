Browns' Christian Kirksey: Logs nine tackles in Week 15
Kirksey notched nine tackles in Sunday's 33-13 loss to the Bills.
Kirskey has posted at least nine tackles in seven of his last eight games, bringing him up to 126 stops on the season. With just 1.5 sacks on the year, he's basically a single-category contributor, but he's still a solid IDP option with weekly upside.
