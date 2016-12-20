Kirksey notched nine tackles in Sunday's 33-13 loss to the Bills.

Kirskey has posted at least nine tackles in seven of his last eight games, bringing him up to 126 stops on the season. With just 1.5 sacks on the year, he's basically a single-category contributor, but he's still a solid IDP option with weekly upside.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola