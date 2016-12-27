Browns' Christian Kirksey: Notches 10 tackles in Saturday win
Kirksey tallied 10 tackles in Saturday's 20-17 victory over the Chargers.
Kirksey has been a consistent tackler over the season, and he's recorded at least nine stops in eight of his last nine games. The 24-year-old has 136 tackles in 2016, and he'll be a high-end IDP option at linebacker in 2017 drafts.
