Kirksey tallied 10 tackles in Saturday's 20-17 victory over the Chargers.

Kirksey has been a consistent tackler over the season, and he's recorded at least nine stops in eight of his last nine games. The 24-year-old has 136 tackles in 2016, and he'll be a high-end IDP option at linebacker in 2017 drafts.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola