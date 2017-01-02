Kirksey totaled 12 tackles (10 solo) and a sack to finish up the season against the Steelers on Sunday.

In his best year as a professional, Kirksey ended the 2016 season with 148 tackles, the third-most in the NFL. He quickly became a trustworthy IDP play and will look to improve even more next season.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola