Browns' Christian Kirksey: Registers sack in Week 17
Kirksey totaled 12 tackles (10 solo) and a sack to finish up the season against the Steelers on Sunday.
In his best year as a professional, Kirksey ended the 2016 season with 148 tackles, the third-most in the NFL. He quickly became a trustworthy IDP play and will look to improve even more next season.
