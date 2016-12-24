Kessler came in for an injured Robert Griffin (concussion), and completed two of three passes for 11 yards in Saturday's 20-17 win over the Chargers.

Kessler came in with his team up 20-17 with 10:20 to play, and wasn't asked to do much as they continued to milk the clock and watch the Chargers miss field goals. The rookie will likely start the season finale at Pittsburgh if RG3 isn't cleared by then, as the Browns can fully focus on developing their quarterback of the future now that they finally have a win under their belt.