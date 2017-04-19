Browns' Cody Kessler: Working on deep ball and quick release
Kessler worked this offseason with private quarterbacks coach Tom House on his arm strength and deep-ball accuracy, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal reports.
Kessler also worked on getting rid of the ball faster, after taking 21 sacks and suffering two concussions last season despite attempting only 195 passes in nine games. He did complete 65.6 percent of those throws for 7.1 yards per attempt with six touchdowns and two interceptions, but the sacks and lack of big plays contributed to Cleveland's 0-8 record in his starts. It was still a solid showing for a third-round rookie, and with Robert Griffin and Josh McCown released in the offseason, Kessler could get another shot at the starting job. The Browns are expected to part ways with offseason addition Brock Osweiler, who was acquired along with a draft pick in a trade designed to free up cap space for the Texans. Cleveland does figure to add another quarterback during the upcoming draft, potentially providing Kessler with stiff competition for the starting job.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Patriots surprise with Gillislee deal
The Bills can still match New England's offer and keep Mike Gillislee, but if he goes to the...
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...
-
Fitzgerald sees loaded Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer put off retirement to play in 2017, and John Brown and J.J....
-
Panthers could be tough to trust
The Panthers have some high-profile Fantasy options in Cam Newton, Jonathan Stewart and Kelvin...