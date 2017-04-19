Kessler worked this offseason with private quarterbacks coach Tom House on his arm strength and deep-ball accuracy, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal reports.

Kessler also worked on getting rid of the ball faster, after taking 21 sacks and suffering two concussions last season despite attempting only 195 passes in nine games. He did complete 65.6 percent of those throws for 7.1 yards per attempt with six touchdowns and two interceptions, but the sacks and lack of big plays contributed to Cleveland's 0-8 record in his starts. It was still a solid showing for a third-round rookie, and with Robert Griffin and Josh McCown released in the offseason, Kessler could get another shot at the starting job. The Browns are expected to part ways with offseason addition Brock Osweiler, who was acquired along with a draft pick in a trade designed to free up cap space for the Texans. Cleveland does figure to add another quarterback during the upcoming draft, potentially providing Kessler with stiff competition for the starting job.