Parkey made both of his field-goal attempts during Saturday's win over the Chargers. He also converted both of his extra points.

Parkey has converted his last nine field-goal attempts, as he's been able to move on from his rough Browns' debut. The team waived Patrick Murray last week, presumably leaving Parkey as Cleveland's kicker going forward.

