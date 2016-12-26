Browns' Cody Parkey: Knocks down two field goals Saturday
Parkey made both of his field-goal attempts during Saturday's win over the Chargers. He also converted both of his extra points.
Parkey has converted his last nine field-goal attempts, as he's been able to move on from his rough Browns' debut. The team waived Patrick Murray last week, presumably leaving Parkey as Cleveland's kicker going forward.
