Browns' Cody Parkey: Misses field goal Sunday
Parkey made one of two field goals to close out the 2016 season against the Steelers on Sunday.
As of now, Parkey figures to be Cleveland's kicker in 2017. The team waived injured kicker Patrick Murray on Dec. 22, and after a rough start, Parkey settled down and proved he's capable of being an NFL kicker. He made 20 of 25 field goals and missed just one extra point.
