Coleman ended the 2016 season with five catches (nine targets) for 40 yards during Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

Coleman missed six games with a broken hand, so it's hard to call his rookie campaign a disappointment. However, in the 10 games he was active, he caught just 33 passes for 413 yards and three touchdowns, as he took a backseat to Terrelle Pryor. Coleman will be 23 when the 2017 season kicks off, and he'll look to become the dynamic wide receiver many expect him to be, and if Pryor -- who's set to be a free agent -- finds a new home, Coleman will be the new No. 1 and receive the majority of targets next season. Big things could be on the horizon for the young wideout.