Browns' Corey Coleman: Injuries raising concern
Coleman's (shoulder/hamstring) injuries and the time they've caused him to miss in practices and games have complicated his early development, ESPN's Pat McManamon reports.
Coleman was selected 15th overall last year, but he went on to play just 10 games as a rookie amid hamstring and hand injuries. In total, he caught 33 of 74 targets for 413 yards and three touchdowns. While Coleman rightfully aimed to improve on those numbers heading into this offseason, his hamstring troubles have resurfaced, and a shoulder injury ended his on-field participation in OTAs early. Although Coleman still took "mental reps" while sidelined and has come a long way since being drafted, according to the Browns' coaching staff, the team also realizes that he needs to be involved more in a live setting to fulfill his potential. In order to do so, he'll have to remain healthy. Should that occur, his position as Cleveland's No. 1 wideout only figures to help his development.
