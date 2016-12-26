Coleman grabbed two of five targets for 15 yards Saturday against the Chargers.

Coleman started the season strong but never regained his form after returning from a broken hand. Terrelle Pryor turned into the clear No. 1 receiver for the Browns, with Coleman forced to fight for targets. Coleman has shown off his big playmaking ability at times, but we'll need to see more consistency next year in order to properly gauge his fantasy value. Better quarterback play should help that. Coleman will try to finish the season on a positive note against the Steelers on Sunday.