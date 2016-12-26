Browns' Duke Johnson: Injures ankle Saturday
Johnson injured his ankle during Saturday's win over the Chargers, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Johnson amassed 49 yards from scrimmage on nine touches during the Browns' first win of the season, but his availability for Week 17 appears to be up in the air as he recovers from an ankle issue. Expect Isaiah Crowell to see a bulk of the workload at running back if Johnson is unable to play.
