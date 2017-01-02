Johnson rushed once for four yards during Sunday's season finale versus the Steelers.

Johnson was limited by an ankle injury and ended up playing just four snaps in the last game of the season. Still, it was a productive year for the 23-year-old, almost duplicating his rookie year by catching 53 passes for 514 yards out of the backfield. He didn't see as many rush attempts, but his 4.9 yards per carry would've ranked seventh among NFL running backs if he were qualified. Assuming Isaiah Crowell -- who is a restricted free agent -- is back in 2017, Johnson will assume his role as a pass-catching, third-down back once again.