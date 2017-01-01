Johnson (ankle) is listed as active Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Despite limited practices both Thursday and Friday, Johnson will suit up for the regular season finale against Cleveland's AFC North rivals. Though starter Isaiah Crowell is in line to see the majority of the carries, Johnson's role in the passing game gives him a modest floor in PPR formats.

