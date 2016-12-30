Johnson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after practicing in a limited fashion both Thursday and Friday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Meanwhile, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer relays that coach Hue Jackson thinks that Johnson will play in Sunday's season finale. Though a modest amount of carries often hampers the running back's fantasy ceiling in standard formats, Johnson's involvement in the Browns' passing game lends him a degree of PPR utility.