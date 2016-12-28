Browns' Duke Johnson: Misses practice Wednesday
Johnson (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
We'll track Johnson's status as the week rolls along, but if he is out or limited Sunday against the Steelers, fellow RB Isaiah Crowell would presumably see some added touches in Week 17.
More News
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Returns to field Thursday•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Injures ankle Saturday•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Leads team with five catches Sunday•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Gets four carries versus Bengals•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Nine touches in Week 12•
-
Browns' Duke Johnson: Racks up 56 total yards Sunday•