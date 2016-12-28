Johnson (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

We'll track Johnson's status as the week rolls along, but if he is out or limited Sunday against the Steelers, fellow RB Isaiah Crowell would presumably see some added touches in Week 17.

