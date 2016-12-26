Barnidge hauled in five receptions (on six targets) for 42 yards in Saturday's win over the Chargers.

Barnidge was a focal point in Cleveland's offense for one of the first times all season. His five receptions were his highest since Week 7, and he totaled his most receiving yards since Week 8. The tight end enjoyed a breakout year in 2015 but has been a bitter disappointment during this campaign, putting his future fantasy value in limbo. Barnidge will attempt to finish the season strong Sunday versus the Steelers.