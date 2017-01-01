Barnidge finished the 2016 campaign with five catches on five targets for 40 yards and a score against the Steelers on Sunday.

It was a disappointing season through and through for Barnidge, as the tight end was never able to recapture his 2015 magic. After finding the end zone 10 times a season ago, Barnidge scored just twice in 2016, as the Browns had difficulty scoring overall as an offensive unit. If Cleveland improves at the quarterback position, Barnidge's production could make a comeback, making him a sleeper in 2017.